The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, Jonathan Perez.

Jonathan is described as an 11 year old white male (4’07 / 84 lbs), brown eyes, black hair in a medium length hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a colorful “Looney Tunes” lightweight jacket, with a white shirt underneath, shorts and flip flop sandals.

Jonathan was last seen at 3:00PM on Sunday, October 23rd in the 5800 block of N 66th St.