MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Houston Rockets 125-105 in the Bucks’ first game at Fiserv for the 2023 NBA season.
Giannis put on a show pouring in 44 points and 12 rebounds shooting 17/21 from the field. Jrue Holiday leaves the game with a double-double dropping 19 points and 10 assists.
The Bucks getting to it early. Forcing an early turnover and converting it into 2 points with a Jrue Holiday layup. I know this put a smile on Coach Mike Budenholzer’s face as he’s been preaching defense “from day one.”
“The team who can keep the guys in front of them best will win,” Bud says.
Crowd erupts as Bucks give a shoutout to former star player Brandon Jennings.
The Bucks scoring 41 points in the first quarter. To put in perspective, that’s almost half of what their total score was in the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, 90.
Lopsided first half.
Giannis converting an and-1 to become the Bucks all-time leader in free throws made, passing Sidney Moncrief.
Bucks open up for the 4th with more of the same; Giannis dominating.
After talking to fans outside in the Deer District prior to tipoff, it’s clear fans are expecting one thing this year: A championship. We’ll see about that in June, but I know the Bucks made fans proud with this W.