MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks defeat the Houston Rockets 125-105 in the Bucks’ first game at Fiserv for the 2023 NBA season.

Giannis put on a show pouring in 44 points and 12 rebounds shooting 17/21 from the field. Jrue Holiday leaves the game with a double-double dropping 19 points and 10 assists.

The Bucks getting to it early. Forcing an early turnover and converting it into 2 points with a Jrue Holiday layup. I know this put a smile on Coach Mike Budenholzer’s face as he’s been preaching defense “from day one.”

“The team who can keep the guys in front of them best will win,” Bud says.

Coach Bud must like what he sees in the first 2 minutes. Forced a Rockets turnover which led to a Jrue Holiday layup. Giannis aggressively rebounding, knocking 2 Rockets players over. And now Giannis shooting from the line after a clear-path foul. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 23, 2022

Jrue & Jevon attacking early. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ifdb1YwHfI — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 23, 2022

Crowd erupts as Bucks give a shoutout to former star player Brandon Jennings.

Bucks gave a shoutout to Milwaukee legend @Tuff__Crowd! I remember him and Monta Ellis leading us to the playoffs against LeBron and the Heatles years back. pic.twitter.com/NRzNDAYUtU — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 23, 2022

The Bucks scoring 41 points in the first quarter. To put in perspective, that’s almost half of what their total score was in the season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, 90.

First quarter of Bucks vs Rockets in the books.



Bucks lead 41-23. Holiday leading the way with 12 points. Giannis and Lopez both pouring in 9 points. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 23, 2022

Lopsided first half.

Halftime. Bucks leading the Rockets 67-48.



4 Bucks players scoring double-digits:



Giannis leading the way with 20. Holiday with 13, Carter with 12 and Lopez with 10. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 23, 2022

Giannis converting an and-1 to become the Bucks all-time leader in free throws made, passing Sidney Moncrief.

Giannis just became the Bucks all-time leader in made free throws. pic.twitter.com/hC0LjhheQV — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 23, 2022

End of 3rd. Bucks up 98-79.



Giannis having a monster game. Leading with 38 points and 10 rebounds. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 23, 2022

Bucks open up for the 4th with more of the same; Giannis dominating.

And that's game folks. Bucks win 125-105!



Giannis with 44 points and 12 rebounds

Holiday with the double-double; 19 points and 10 assists. — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 23, 2022

After talking to fans outside in the Deer District prior to tipoff, it’s clear fans are expecting one thing this year: A championship. We’ll see about that in June, but I know the Bucks made fans proud with this W.