The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.

Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.

MPD said about 100 bullet casings were found at the scene. They are currently seeking unknown suspects and would like you to either contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.