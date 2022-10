MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee police investigating a fatal hit and run that happened Thursday night.

According to police, a 40-year-old woman was out walking her dog near Appleton and Silver Spring when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the driver then fled the scene and the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

If you any information on the driver whereabouts call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.