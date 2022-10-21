PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to explain his early hot streak from the floor when — hey, wait a minute! — he saw himself in a commercial on a muted TV. Antetokounmpo interrupted his thought and praised actor Simu Liu and said he had a “kind heart.”
Antetokounmpo smiled as the spot ended and said of Liu, “That’s my guy.”
The Greek Freak can credit his Milwaukee co-stars for some plays worthy of the highlight reel, as well.
Wesley Matthews hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds left, and Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 90-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
“If the ball gets in Wes’ hands, you’re pretty freaking confident the ball is going in,” Brook Lopez said.
Lopez scored 17 points as the Bucks, who went 0-5 in the preseason, won their season opener after Matthews surprised the Sixers on the long 3. James Harden, who scored 31 and rallied the Sixers in the fourth, missed a jumper that could have won the game.
“It was a good look, it wasn’t a great look,” Harden said.
Matthews, starting his 14th NBA season, hit two 3s and scored eight points, including the winner off a kick-out pass from Grayson Allen.
“It was a great decision and Wes was able to knock down the shot,” Antetokounmpo said.
