WAUKESHA- A large police presence was reported outside of the Extended Stay America hotel in Waukesha Monday evening.

Police cars were seen outside the hotel around Bluemound Road; authorities on site called it an “active scene”, but denied any reports of an “active shooter”.

At 9:15pm, Waukesha police announced a person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

We are on currently investigating an incident in the 2500blk of Plaza Ct where an individual suffered a non-life threating gunshot wound. We are not looking for any suspects at this time. This is a convoluted scene and we are attempting to get vetted and verified information. — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) October 18, 2022

At 9:23, police reported the scene was stable.