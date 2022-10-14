From September 15th to October 15th, the U.S. celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s more than tacos and flamenco. Our very own Latina Debbie Lazaga has a closer look at the celebration.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a celebration honoring the history, culture and contributions to society made by those with heritage in Spain, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Historically, the official month started being recognized way back in the Johnson administration. But it wasn’t signed into law until 1988. Since then, though, it’s been developing more and more into an opportunity for people to learn more about the rich culture.