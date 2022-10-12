WAUKESHA – The prosecution called five different witnesses to the stand in the Darrell Brooks trial on Wednesday, but things got derailed when a tornado warning forced everyone to evacuate the courtroom.

Darrell Brooks was interrupted while cross examining a man whose daughter was hit in the parade last year. Judge Dorow noted tornado warning in the area and ordered the jury out. Court is now in recess for lunch break. @620wtmj — Alex Crowe (@AlexCrowe38) October 12, 2022

Things resumed after noon with Darrell Brooks cross-examining a witness who claimed he locked eyes with the driver of the red SUV which barreled through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route in 2021.

But after that cross-examination was finished, Judge Jennifer Dorow dismissed everyone for the day.

The prosecution team had originally planned to finish presenting its case against Brooks by Thursday or Friday, but that may be pushed back now that several hours of court time were lost on Wednesday afternoon.

So far, witnesses for several different groups who were marching in the parade have testified against Brooks. That includes representatives for the Waukesha Blazers, the group Jackson Sparks was marching with, and Citizen’s Bank, the group Jane Kulich was marching with.

Both Sparks and Kulich were killed when they were hit by the red SUV which drove through the parade route.

But the jury has not yet heard testimony from members of the Dancing Grannies. Three of their dancers were killed, as well as a husband of one of their members.

After hearing from Dancing Grannies witnesses, the state intends to call witnesses who were marching with the Catholic Communities of Waukesha. 19 of their members were hit, according to the prosecution’s opening statements.

The state also intends to call Daniel Rider to the stand. He is the person who clothed and fed Darrell Brooks on the night of the parade incident, not knowing what had happened earlier.

After the state rests its case, Darrell Brooks will get a chance to present his case to the jury.

Court will resume at 8:00 a.m. Thursday from the Waukesha County Courthouse.