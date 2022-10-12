MILWAUKEE- Two people involved in a fiery crash in the Mitchell Interchange Wednesday morning have died.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office tweeting this morning that a bus was fully engulfed in flames around 6 o’clock this morning.

INCIDENT ALERT: Please exercise caution in the area of E/B I-43 @ 27th Street, where a bus involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident is fully engulfed in flames. MCSO and the Milwaukee Fire Department have responded. No additional information is available at this time. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 12, 2022

In total the Sheriff’s Office says six people were injured in the crash, including the two people that died. The ages and conditions of those injured have not been released.

A witness to the van fire on 894 tells Wis. Morning News: "I saw the van veer off the road and hit the median wall. It went airborne and landed on its side. The fire started. We managed to get a lot of people out, but not everyone. We just couldn't get them out." — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) October 12, 2022

“It was full of passengers. I’m a little shaken up, I saw the van pass me on the right and it was going faster than me,” Jim Herek told WTMJ. “It hit the right median wall… it went airborne, flipped over, and landed on its side.”

The I-43 northbound/I-894 eastbound ramp to I-43 northbound/I-94 westbound remains closed due to the crash.

This story will be updated.