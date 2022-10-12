LAS VEGAS- Legal trouble for Davante Adams.

The Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver has been charged with misdemeanor assault after he pushed a freelance photographer to the ground following the Raiders 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The charges were filed Wednesday morning in Municipal Court of Kansas City.

Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury," according to court records released Wednesday.



The photographer shoved was a freelancer working for ESPN, according to the network.

Adams apologized after the game, saying the shove “was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me.”

Adams, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Packers, was traded to the Raiders in March.