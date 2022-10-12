MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say two people died and six were injured after a bus rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in Milwaukee. The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. Police say the bus became fully engulfed in flames. The conditions of those hospitalized are not known.

