MILWAUKEE- A former Milwaukee police officer accused of choking a 25-year-old man to death won’t go to trial as scheduled after the retirement of Milwaukee County’s Medical Examiner.

Michael Mattioli is charged with choking Joel Acevedo to death at a party at Mattioli’s home back in April of 2020. Prosecutors say Mattioli put Acevedo in a chokehold during an argument in which he told investigators he believed Acevedo to have stolen from him.

Mattioli ultimately resigned from the police department after his arrest more than two years ago.

According to online court records, Mattioli’s final pre-trial hearing was rescheduled after former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Dr. Brian Peterson retired last month. The state says it needs to find out Peterson’s status and availability for the trial.

Mattioli’s final pre-trial is now scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 8:30 a.m. The jury trial will begin on Monday, Nov. 14.