MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities have identified three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller died in the Thursday crash. Police say the chase lasted less than a minute after an attempted traffic stop for an alleged drug transaction. The driver struck a pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, before crashing through a safety fence. The car then drove off the bridge onto West Canal Street and burst into flames.The medical examiner’s office has not listed the causes of deaths.

