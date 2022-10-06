Milwaukee police confirm that three people were killed after a car went through a safety fence and off the 16th Street Viaduct, bursting into flames on the ground below the road.

BREAKING: Car involved in a high speed chase reportedly drove off the 16th street viaduct near Canal. Scanner chat says 2 are dead. Officials haven’t confirmed but dozens of police, fire and EMS on scene. pic.twitter.com/WOmczWHnCE — Mariam Mackar (@mariammackar) October 6, 2022

Police said that officers observed the occupants of a Toyota Avalon at 22nd and Mineral Street, involved in a suspected drug deal. They attempted a traffic stop but the suspects fled and a chase broke out.

The car crossed 16th Street and went up onto the sidewalk, striking a pedestrian as it went through the safety fence and fell from the viaduct, bursting into flames on impact. Milwaukee Police and Fire responded to the scene but were unable to aid any of the occupants of the car.

Police have only identified the deceased as three adult males. The pedestrian, an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

More to come on this story as details become available.