It’s almost time for the long tradition of trick-or-treating. Below is a list of the dates and times for southeast Wisconsin. Note that some communities aren’t listed because the details haven’t been released yet.

Addison – October 30, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Bayside – October 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Bay View – October 29, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Beloit – October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bristol – October 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Brown Deer – October 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Burlington – October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Caledonia – October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cedarburg – October 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cudahy – October 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Brookfield – October 31, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Delafield – October 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

East Troy – October 31, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Elkhorn – October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Elm Grove – October 29, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Fox Point – October 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Franklin – October 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Genesee – October 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Germantown – October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Glendale – October 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Grafton – October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Greendale – October 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Greenfield – October 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hales Corners – October 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hartford – October 30, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Hartland – October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ixonia – October 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Jackson – October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Juneau – October 30, 4 – 6 p.m.

Kenosha – October 31, 4 – 7 p.m.

Lannon – October 31, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Lisbon – October 29, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Menomonee Falls – October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Merton – October 29, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mequon – October 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Milwaukee – October 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Mukwonago – October 31, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Muskego – October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nashotah – October 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

New Berlin – October 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Newburg – October 29, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oconomowoc – October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Paddock Lake – October 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Pewaukee – October 29, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie – October 30, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Port Washington – October 29, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Racine – October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Randall – October 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Richfield – October 29, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Salem Lakes – October 31, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saukville – October 30, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Shorewood – October 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Slinger – October 29, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Somers – October 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

South Milwaukee – October 31, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis – October 30, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Summit – October 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sussex – October 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thiensville – October 30, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Twin Lakes – October 31, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Vernon – October 30, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Wales – October 30, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Waukesha (city) – October 31, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Waukesha (downtown) – October 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Wauwatosa – October 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

West Allis – October 29, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

West Bend – October 29, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Whitefish Bay – October 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.