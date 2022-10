The largest investment by an African company in the U.S. in history is coming to Franklin, Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, The Niche Cocoa Industry of Ghana is building its first North American factory in Franklin.

Niche makes cocoa products for ice cream, chocolate and baked goods. The company is leasing a 44-thousand square feet building south of Oakwood Park Dr. The new facility will employ about 24 people.