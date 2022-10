MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Police Tuesday arrest the man accused of killing a transgender woman near 26th and Wells in September.

The suspect, 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird, is in police custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen.

Security footage caught Hubbird dropping Allen off near Wells. As Allen walked towards an apartment building, Hubbird shot her. Hubbird is being charged with 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide.