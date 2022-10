The CurderBurger is back!

Culver’s announcing Tuesday the popular burger is returning for a limited time from Oct. 12 to Oct. 31.

The CurderBurger is essentially the same as a normal Deluxe Butterburger, however, a giant cheese curd is placed right on top of the patty. This comes just in time for National Cheese Curd Day which lands on Oct. 15.

The idea started off as an April Fools joke on social media but thanks to an online petition, Culver’s brought the burger to its menu.