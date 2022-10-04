Two fishermen are being accused of cheating in a fishing competition in Cleveland by weighing down their fish with lead balls. The fish weighed about 2.5 half times more than the other fish at that size.

Usually, fishermen have about 7-8 hours to fish and then they bring their 5 biggest fish to scale at the end of the day. The heaviest fish wins the tournament. The two guys who allegedly cheated are making national news thanks to a Tik Tok video that went viral.

Walleye Mafia’s Capt. Troy Krause joins Wisconsin’s Morning News Tuesday to discuss the video and scandal.

“They have won 3 of the other tournaments this year,” Kraus says. “You’ve got 60, 80 other boats, and these guys are that good that this would’ve been their 4th tournament out of like 5 or 6 of the year? Come on.”

Krause says there’s been some suspicion “from a lot of guys.”

He details another specific tournament that took place last year saying the two guys brought in a 29-inch fish that was 3 pounds heavier than any other 29-inch fish.

“That goes to tell you this has been going on for a while,” Krause says. “They were actually caught this time and I think it’s because they went so far overboard. you could see these fish and it’s like there’s no way”

Questions arise as to what future tournaments could do to stop this from continually happening but Krauss says coming up with a solution is difficult because they want to quickly release the fish.

“We don’t want to bring in all these big fish to get cut open,” Krause says. “People say metal detectors; so people are going to start putting rocks in the fish. As long as there’s money involved people are going to find a way to cheat.”

