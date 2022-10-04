MILWAUKEE – Pumpkins are almost the universal symbol for Halloween. They’re used for decorations, foods, flavors, etc. If you’re in Wisconsin and want to go pick your own pumpkins, below is a list of where you can go to make that dream a reality.

According to Travel Wisconsin, some of the best places include:

Apple Barn Orchard & Winery at W6384 Sugar Creek Rd, Elkhorn, WI 53121

Appleland Farm Market at 4177 WI-57, Fredonia, WI 53021

Barthel Fruit Farm at 3190 County Rd Q, Colgate, WI 53017

Basse’s Taste of Country Farm Market at 3190 County Rd Q, Colgate, WI 53017

Cedarburg Creek Farm at 649 WI-60 Trunk, Cedarburg, WI 53012

Cozy Nook Farm at S11 W30780, Summit Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188

Creekside Valley Farm at 13101 N Wauwatosa Rd, Mequon, WI 53097

Lindner Pumpkin Farm at 19075 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI 53146

Schuett Farms at W299 S6370 WI-83, Mukwonago, WI 53149

Swan’s Pumpkin Farm at 5930 Co Hwy H, Franksville, WI 53126

Nieman Markets at 14335 N. Wauwatosa Road, Mequon, WI. 53097