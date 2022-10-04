MILWAUKEE – Pumpkins are almost the universal symbol for Halloween. They’re used for decorations, foods, flavors, etc. If you’re in Wisconsin and want to go pick your own pumpkins, below is a list of where you can go to make that dream a reality.
According to Travel Wisconsin, some of the best places include:
Apple Barn Orchard & Winery at W6384 Sugar Creek Rd, Elkhorn, WI 53121
Appleland Farm Market at 4177 WI-57, Fredonia, WI 53021
Barthel Fruit Farm at 3190 County Rd Q, Colgate, WI 53017
Basse’s Taste of Country Farm Market at 3190 County Rd Q, Colgate, WI 53017
Cedarburg Creek Farm at 649 WI-60 Trunk, Cedarburg, WI 53012
Cozy Nook Farm at S11 W30780, Summit Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188
Creekside Valley Farm at 13101 N Wauwatosa Rd, Mequon, WI 53097
Lindner Pumpkin Farm at 19075 W Cleveland Ave, New Berlin, WI 53146
Schuett Farms at W299 S6370 WI-83, Mukwonago, WI 53149
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm at 5930 Co Hwy H, Franksville, WI 53126
Nieman Markets at 14335 N. Wauwatosa Road, Mequon, WI. 53097