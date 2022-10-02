CHIPPEWA COUNTY- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Chippewa County.

Police say Kryssy King was last seen Friday night around 11:30 at her home in Holcombe, Wisconsin. They say she could be in the company of 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn.

King is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. she has a small scar on her nose and a half-inch scar on her left shoulder.

Blackburn is described as having brown hair, a tattoo on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm. His vehicle is unknown at this time, but they are believed to be traveling in the Chippewa County area.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you’re asked to call 715-726-7700 or 911.