The Deer District will once again be transformed into the Cheer District for the 2022 holiday season.

The City of Milwaukee and the Bucks today announced that in addition to the Christmas tree outside FiServ Forum, the district will host a multitude of holiday events this winter. The Milwaukee Maker’s Market will take place December 9 through 11 and the MECCA Sports Bar & Grill will host Breakfast with Santa on December 11.

“We are thrilled to expand Cheer District this holiday season with more family-friendly activities than ever before,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development in a release. “Displaying the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree in Deer District is an extraordinary honor and truly symbolizes the growth of Deer District and downtown Milwaukee.”

The city’s Christmas tree is the second-longest-running official tree in the nation. 2022 will be the 109th year of the tree and the fourth consecutive year it has been located at the Deer District.

The tree, as well as 30 other lighted trees in the plaza, will be illuminated by We Energies.