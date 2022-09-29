MILWAUKEE- A long time political operative and former ambassador to the Czech Republic will serve as the CEO of the Republican National Convention’s Milwaukee host committee.

According to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee RNC Chairman Reince Priebus named Steve King’s appointment during an event Thursday morning.

“We need a CEO to run this production and we’re going to name Steve King, who was the ambassador to the Czech Republic,” Priebus told the paper.

King has been a member of the Republican National Committee and held a top position for the RNC during the 2016 convention in Cleveland. King said his and Preibus’ long-running connections with RNC leaders will be helpful in planning and executing the Milwaukee convention.

Priebus said Thursday the host committee needs to raise about $65 million and already has surpassed $20 million.

In addition to Priebus, members of the Milwaukee host committee include Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy, philanthropist Ted Kellner, Republican Party of Wisconsin leader Gerard Randall, Kathryn Burke, VISIT Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith and Tony Povkovich.

The RNC announced Milwaukee as it’s 2024 Convention host city earlier this year.