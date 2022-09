LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published September 28, 2022, about the death of Coolio, The Associated Press erroneously reported some of the lyrics to “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The line is “I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothin’ left,” not “there’s not much left.”

