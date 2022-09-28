WAUKESHA – Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade route last year, will represent himself at his upcoming trial.

Judge Jennifer Dorrow issued the ruling in Waukesha County Court on Wedneday.

“The defendant is indigent and understands the disadvantages of self-representation,” Dorrow said in court on Wednesday.

“He is voluntarily and freely waiving the right to be represented by counsel and is making a deliberate choice to proceed without counsel and therefore the court will grant the motion to withdraw brought by attorney Perri and attorney Kees and from this point forward Mr. Brooks will proceed as his own attorney.”

Brooks is facing more than 80 felonies for the attack which left six people dead and several others injured.

In court on Tuesday, Brooks went back and forth with Judge Dorrow several times and even tried claiming that he was a “sovereign citizen.”

The trial for Brooks is set to begin on Monday, October 3rd. If convicted on any of the six counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, he faces life in prison.