FOND DU LAC, Wis. – Fond du Lac police investigating the drowning of a 49-year-old man Tuesday.

Fond du Lac police and fire departments called to the 500 block of Water St. around 9 a.m. to find a body laying in the river, according to a press release sent out.

The person was identified as Burton F. Holstein of Fond du Lac. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fond du Lac Medical Examiner’s Office.

No word on the “exact” cause of death; no signs of foul play. Autopsy coming in the next days to determine it.