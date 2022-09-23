GREEN BAY- Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis issuing an apology Friday, three months after an officer was seen on video grabbing, and tugging, the shirt collar of Packers running back AJ Dillon back in July.

The video began circulating online where an officer can be seen grabbing Dillon by the shirt collar as he attempted to go into the stands during a soccer match between Manchester City & Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field.

Davis said in a statement that he had “sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken.” Davis said the department doesn’t provide additional details on personnel matters “out of respect for the employee’s due process rights.”

His statement didn’t name the officer involved.

“I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated,” Davis said. “We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization, and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

The Packers issued a statement saying they appreciated that the police department followed up on the matter.

“We respect their process in reviewing the situation and its conclusions,” the Packers said. “We value our partnership with the Department and appreciate all they do in working with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including gamedays.

When the video circulated on social media, Dillon tweeted out a statement giving his account of the incident and describing it as “just miscommunication between parties.”

“The @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon tweeted at the time “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people, it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”