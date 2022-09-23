There is only one debate scheduled in the race for Wisconsin governor, and only one debate scheduled in the race for U.S. Senate, as of Friday morning.

How can that be?

“I think it’s unfortunate that we only have one debate in these races,” UW Elections Research Center director Barry Burden told the WTMJ Decision Wisconsin podcast. “Debates are different from everything else in a campaign. (It’s the only time) you can force a candidate to take questions they would prefer to avoid on the campaign trail.”

But even if there were more debates, would anyone watch?

“Debates tend to be a little dry,” Burden admitted. “There are more entertaining things (voters) could be doing with their time.”

