MADISON – A new area code will soon be rolled out as the 608 area is running out of room for new numbers.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announcing the new area code, 353, saying they’ve been “forced” to create a new one.

If you already have the 608 area code, you’ll get to keep it. But once there’s no more room for anymore numbers, 353 will start getting handed out.

Public Service Commission expects the new area code to be in full effect by the end of 2023.