UPDATE 1:00PM
The scene has been cleared near 61st Street and 24th Avenue in Kenosha. Police say a suspect was arrested following a standoff earlier this afternoon.
The event is over as the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.— Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) September 23, 2022
ORIGINAL POST 12:00PM
KENOSHA- Kenosha Police deploys SWAT teams near the area of 61st St. and 24th Ave. They’re asking public to avoid the area until dispute is settled.
Police say they’re investigating a “barricaded subject.”