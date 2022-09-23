UPDATE 1:00PM

The scene has been cleared near 61st Street and 24th Avenue in Kenosha. Police say a suspect was arrested following a standoff earlier this afternoon.

The event is over as the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) September 23, 2022

ORIGINAL POST 12:00PM

KENOSHA- Kenosha Police deploys SWAT teams near the area of 61st St. and 24th Ave. They’re asking public to avoid the area until dispute is settled.

Police say they’re investigating a “barricaded subject.”