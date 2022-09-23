It’s put up or shut up time for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Their season has already been derailed by a catastrophic home loss to Washington State.

They got right with a healthy victory over hapless New Mexico State.

Now, a trip to Columbus to take on the #3 team in the land, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Without even having to say it, we all know what we’re expecting – another massacre.

Wisconsin hasn’t beaten Ohio State since David Gilreath, JJ Watt, and John Clay were still in school.

One win against the Buckeyes since 2004.

That epic night at Camp Randall will live in Wisconsin lore forever, but that was 12 years ago.

Are we really content to live that far in the past?

If you want us to take you seriously, make us take you seriously.

Until you do, every season will just be waiting around for the inevitable.

