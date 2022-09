WAUKESHA- The man who’s represented Darrell Brooks in the months leading up to his homicide trial in October is withdrawing from the case.

Brooks’ attorney Jeremy Perri filed the motion Thursday stating that Brooks requested that he represent himself. Perri and Anna Kees have been defending Brooks since last November.

Brooks is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others after driving his SUV through the parade in November of 2021. His trial is set to begin on October 3rd.