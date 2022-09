Inside the Basilica of St. Josaphat in Milwaukee. Photos courtesy of Melissa Barclay.

MILWAUKEE, WI- The public will soon have a chance to get a peek inside some of the most established and unique businesses in the Milwaukee area.

Historic Milwaukee’s Doors Open event takes place September 24-25.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay had the chance to sit down with Basilica of St. Josaphat parishioner and historian Dr. Kagey Burdick and get a first hand look inside the historic fixture on Milwaukee’s South Side.