Waukesha, Wis. – A woman in Waukesha dies after trying to cross I-94 at Highway 164 near Pewaukee Monday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Police say the 29-year-old drove down an embankment trying to cross the freeway before she was hit by an oncoming car.

According to police investigation, she got out of the vehicle and started walking across the freeway after driving it down the embankment.

The other driver, ID’d as a 25-year-old woman, stayed on the scene after the accident.

The victims name hasn’t been released.