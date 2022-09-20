UPDATE 2:30PM

The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday.

UPDATE 1:15PM

The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties

The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and until 2pm for Dodge, & Jefferson Counties.

Rain & large hail is expected throughout the duration.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Watertown WI, De Forest WI and Columbus WI until 2:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/j4FvPV154T — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) September 20, 2022

ORIGINAL POST: 12:45PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for counties north of Milwaukee. The NWS says Dodge County & Fond du Lac County are in a line of storms that could bring heavy rain & hail this afternoon.

The Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 1:45 this afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Beaver Dam WI, Hartford WI and Mayville WI until 1:45 PM CDT. This storm will contain golf ball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/4eOv5j1Q83 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) September 20, 2022

