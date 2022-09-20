If you have a pet, their time to shine is vastly approaching!

The Brady Street Pet Parade is back for another year as it kicks off Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $15 bucks. The parade is from 11 a.m.-4.p.m. and all ticket money is being donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

There will be celebrity judges presiding over the pet contests with TMJ4’s Andrea Albers serving as one.

The pet contests include:

Best Costume, sponsored by Mac’s Pet Depot

Best Pet/Owner Lookalike, sponsored by The Spice Thyme Company

Best Trick

MC, judges and DJs: