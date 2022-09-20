If you have a pet, their time to shine is vastly approaching!
The Brady Street Pet Parade is back for another year as it kicks off Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $15 bucks. The parade is from 11 a.m.-4.p.m. and all ticket money is being donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
There will be celebrity judges presiding over the pet contests with TMJ4’s Andrea Albers serving as one.
- Best Costume, sponsored by Mac’s Pet Depot
- Best Pet/Owner Lookalike, sponsored by The Spice Thyme Company
- Best Trick
MC, judges and DJs:
- Event Emcee: Matt Wild of Milwaukee Record
- Celebrity Judges: Anna Lardinois of Gothic Milwaukee and Andrea Albers of TMJ4
- DJs: The Vinyl Department & DJ Soul, playing the soothing sounds of the 70s