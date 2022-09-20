MILWAUKEE – Brewers manger Craig Counsell says there should be a “national age limit” of 14-years-old when it comes to bringing a mitt to the ballpark.

Counsel joins Wisconsin Morning News discussing kids bringing gloves to the games and the infamous ball boy dive that took place last game.

He tells the morning crew he thinks the age limit for bringing a glove to game should stop at 14. And if you happened to have just turned 15, Counsell says get ready to pass the ball along to nearest 14-year-old.

“I think there should be an age limit, yes,” Counsell says. “I’m in favor of a national age limit at bringing a glove to the park.”

“I’m going to go with 14,” he continues.

Counsell also dove in on the topic of ball-boy-diving.

“I always wondered what possesses a ball boy to dive during the game,” Counsell says. I always wondered what they’re thinking at the moment when they say ‘I’m going dive.’ But everybody clapped and cheered so I figured something cool happened.”

The dive may have left a good impression on the teams manager though. WTMJ’s Brian Dee asks if the Brewers need to be scouting the ball boy and Counsell joked “That’s right, maybe he’s got a shot.”