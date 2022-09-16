TITLETOWN – The Packers announcing Thursday new food for the concession stands at Lambeau Field.

I’m at Lambeau Field in Green Bay as the Packers are unveiling new concession stand items. Let’s see what they got cookin’ up 😋 pic.twitter.com/K6faZd6GDg — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 15, 2022

Not much going on right now but here’s a look inside of Lambeau while I’m waiting for the unveiling to begin. pic.twitter.com/EvlYJhHDHU — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 15, 2022

The new food items include:

Walking Taco : Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno cheese sauce and fresh guacamole. Served in choice bag of Fritos, Cool Ranch Doritos or Nacho Cheese Doritos.

: Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno cheese sauce and fresh guacamole. Served in choice bag of Fritos, Cool Ranch Doritos or Nacho Cheese Doritos. Wisconsinite Brat : Johnsonville Sausage topped with Johnsonville Sausage Jam and warm cheese curds. Served on a pretzel bun.

: Johnsonville Sausage topped with Johnsonville Sausage Jam and warm cheese curds. Served on a pretzel bun. Barbecue Chipper : house made chips topped with barbecue beef, Sargento cheddar cheese, sour cream and relish.

: house made chips topped with barbecue beef, Sargento cheddar cheese, sour cream and relish. Chicken Wing Poppers : Deep-fried chicken wing dumplings dusted with cheesy Pow Pow powder and served with ranch.

: Deep-fried chicken wing dumplings dusted with cheesy Pow Pow powder and served with ranch. Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pack and Chees e: Classic mac and cheese topped with ground chorizo, queso fresco and creme fraiche. Dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

e: Classic mac and cheese topped with ground chorizo, queso fresco and creme fraiche. Dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Jalapeno Popper Sandwich : Johnsonville Chorizo Sausage Strips with jalapeno whipped cream cheese and Sargento cheddar.

: Johnsonville Chorizo Sausage Strips with jalapeno whipped cream cheese and Sargento cheddar. Legendary Brat : Johnsonville sausage topped with barbecue beef, cheese sauce and relish.

: Johnsonville sausage topped with barbecue beef, cheese sauce and relish. Legendary Hot Dog : Nathan’s hot dog topped with barbecue beef, cheese sauce and relish.

: Nathan’s hot dog topped with barbecue beef, cheese sauce and relish. Midwest Grilled Cheese : A melted blend of Havarti and Sargento Cheddar cheeses browned with creamy garlic aioli and served on grilled sourdough.

: A melted blend of Havarti and Sargento Cheddar cheeses browned with creamy garlic aioli and served on grilled sourdough. Tailgate Pizza : New Kwik Trip Pothole pizza, the official pizza of the Packers, is topped with Johnsonville brat coins, crumbled bacon, sauerkraut, sauteed onions and chives.

: New Kwik Trip Pothole pizza, the official pizza of the Packers, is topped with Johnsonville brat coins, crumbled bacon, sauerkraut, sauteed onions and chives. Spicy Chicken Tenders : Nashville-style hot chicken tenders served with hot honey and French fries.

: Nashville-style hot chicken tenders served with hot honey and French fries. Traditional Gyro : Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki in a pita.

: Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki in a pita. Chicken Shawarma: Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki in a pita.

New foods to snack on while watchin’ the Packers at Lambeau! pic.twitter.com/vgieUWCz3T — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 15, 2022

The media got to taste-test some of the food and I must say it’s delicious. The chicken wing poppers surprised me with how good they are.

The media’s Lambeau concession samples: Chicken wing poppers, Wisconsinite brats, walking tacos and the Legendary hot dogs. P.s. they taste amazing! pic.twitter.com/MVSW95peEO — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 15, 2022

You can try the new food out yourself at Lambeau. Your first opportunity comes Sunday when the Packers take on rival Chicago Bears at 7:10 p.m. Our Green Bay Game Day coverage with Greg Matzek and Gary Ellerson starts right after Brewers baseball on WTMJ.