TITLETOWN – The Packers announcing Thursday new food for the concession stands at Lambeau Field.
The new food items include:
- Walking Taco: Seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeno cheese sauce and fresh guacamole. Served in choice bag of Fritos, Cool Ranch Doritos or Nacho Cheese Doritos.
- Wisconsinite Brat: Johnsonville Sausage topped with Johnsonville Sausage Jam and warm cheese curds. Served on a pretzel bun.
- Barbecue Chipper: house made chips topped with barbecue beef, Sargento cheddar cheese, sour cream and relish.
- Chicken Wing Poppers: Deep-fried chicken wing dumplings dusted with cheesy Pow Pow powder and served with ranch.
- Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pack and Cheese: Classic mac and cheese topped with ground chorizo, queso fresco and creme fraiche. Dusted with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
- Jalapeno Popper Sandwich: Johnsonville Chorizo Sausage Strips with jalapeno whipped cream cheese and Sargento cheddar.
- Legendary Brat: Johnsonville sausage topped with barbecue beef, cheese sauce and relish.
- Legendary Hot Dog: Nathan’s hot dog topped with barbecue beef, cheese sauce and relish.
- Midwest Grilled Cheese: A melted blend of Havarti and Sargento Cheddar cheeses browned with creamy garlic aioli and served on grilled sourdough.
- Tailgate Pizza: New Kwik Trip Pothole pizza, the official pizza of the Packers, is topped with Johnsonville brat coins, crumbled bacon, sauerkraut, sauteed onions and chives.
- Spicy Chicken Tenders: Nashville-style hot chicken tenders served with hot honey and French fries.
- Traditional Gyro: Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki in a pita.
- Chicken Shawarma: Chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki in a pita.
The media got to taste-test some of the food and I must say it’s delicious. The chicken wing poppers surprised me with how good they are.
You can try the new food out yourself at Lambeau. Your first opportunity comes Sunday when the Packers take on rival Chicago Bears at 7:10 p.m. Our Green Bay Game Day coverage with Greg Matzek and Gary Ellerson starts right after Brewers baseball on WTMJ.