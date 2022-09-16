MILWAUKEE – We know the American Family Field to be the home of the Brewers but baseball is not the only sport that occupies the stadium anymore. Golf has made its arrival.

Friday night will be the first time new X-Golf simulators will be open to the public. That’s seven indoor golf simulator bays covering two floors with “expansive views” of the field being offered at three of them.

Brewers owner Mark Attanasio chopped it up WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano about the new golfing experience.

“You play 162 games in 180 days and now you can watch games even on your handheld phone,” Attanasio said. “So you have to come up with reasons for fans to come out to the ballpark.”

According to Attanasio, people are already becoming increasingly distracted while watching games so he aims to “provide a major distraction” by allowing fans to work on their golf swing.

Attanasio says the American Family Field being an “asset to cherish” is one of the lures that grew his interest in buying the team.

“We’ve spent over $100 million in ownership money maintaining and upgrading the ballpark so that it’s state-of-the-art,” Attanasio said. “Other teams are looking. I know the Yankees are in town this week and I think they’re looking. Their stadium’s awesome. We want American Family Field to be considered awesome also.”

