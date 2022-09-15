Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright praised Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich for how he handled the first pitch of Wednesday night’s game. It was the 325th career start between Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina, setting a major league record.

Yelich didn’t swing. He took the pitch as a sign of respect to the battery.

“I thought that was a really classy move,” Wainwright told reporters after the game. “I appreciated him doing that.”

“(Taking the pitch is an example of) Yelich understanding the moment and having a sense of baseball history,” Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “He understands what Wainwright and Molina have meant to the Cardinals franchise.”

“He did the right thing.”

But what if Yelich had hit a home run? How would have Stearns reacted?

“It’s not really Yelich’s style but I think I would’ve taken the home run,” Stearns joked.

Speaking of history

Stearns has no interest in seeing Yankee’s slugger Aaron Judge hit bombs at American Family this weekend. Judge is nearing the AL Home Run Record (61 by former Yankee outfielder Roger Maris) as he comes to Milwaukee for a 3-game series.

“We will happily postpone history,” Stearns said. “What Judge is doing is special. It’s really astounding. We’ll do our best to get him out and let him continue his home run chase when he (leaves Milwaukee).”