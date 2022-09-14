LONDON (AP) — One of the European Union’s highest courts has largely upheld a huge fine issued to Google by the bloc’s antitrust enforcers in 2018 over its Android mobile operating system.

The European Court of Justice’s General Court on Wednesday mostly confirmed a European Commission decision to slap Google with a fine of more than 4 billion euros for stifling competition through the dominance of Android.

The court said it was appropriate to give Google a fine of 4.125 billion euros ($4.155 billion), slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty.

