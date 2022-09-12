UPDATE – As of 2:30 p.m., all lanes of I-94 in both directions had reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

I-94 in Waukesha County was shut down in both directions Monday while crews worked to remove standing water.

Drivers headed westbound were being diverted onto WIS 16, in order to allow crews to pump water from the east bound lanes across the westbound lanes to a drainage ditch.

The operations were expected to last until early afternoon, according to the DOT.

The flooding started Monday morning following the heavy rainfall.

Crews initially tried using plows to relocate the water.