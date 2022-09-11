MILWAUKEE- It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall, and that means plenty of rain over the next 24 hours or so.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Milwaukee County, Kenosha County, Racine County, Ozaukee County, Walworth County, Dodge County, Jefferson County, & Waukesha County from 7am Sunday until 1pm Monday.

Northeast wind 15-20 with gusts near 30 mph will accompany the rain today, bringing large waves along Lake Michigan and cooler temperatures. Strong currents and waves 3-5 feet will cause dangerous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan through Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

he low pressure system will sit over southeast Wisconsin Sunday night into Monday. This will bring continuous rounds of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. Widespread rainfall of 2-4″ is likely with locally heavier amounts of 5-6″ possible.

Be prepared for rivers, creeks and streams to rise quickly. Ponding and even flooding of roadways are possible. NEVER drive through flood waters.