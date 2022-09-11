MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Police Department said one officer is hurt and another is on administrative duty after an officer accidentally shot another police officer.

MPD was on the scene of a hit-and-run near 59th and Center around 8:30 p.m. when the incident happened.

Officials said the two officers were investigating after a vehicle struck an occupied building. The driver fled the scene, and the crash resulted in a damaged gas line.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and a local utility company responded to render the scene safe. When it was safe, a 35-year-old officer with over 7 years of service searched the vehicle during which time his firearm, which was in its holster, discharged.

The bullet hit a 41-year-old officer who has four years of service. The Milwaukee Fire Department took the injured officer to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Now, Milwaukee police say the officer whose gun went off has been placed on administrative duties per protocol, and an investigation is ongoing.

In a news release, MPD said it wishes the injured officer a full and speedy recovery.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is very grateful for the quick response and exemplary care provided to our officer by the Milwaukee Fire Department,” the department wrote in the news release.