MILWAUKEE- A 16-year-old boy falls victim to gun violence in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police say the boy was shot and killed around midnight on Sunday near 65th and Villard. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

Milwaukee Police say they are searching for unknown suspects and no arrests have been made.

According to MPD crime data and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s homicide tracker, there have been at least 160 homicides in Milwaukee this year, that’s a roughly 25% increase over the same time as last year. Of the homicides recorded this year, criminal charges have been filed in 45% of them.

According to the paper, gun violence has been the cause of death in 91% of homicides so far this year.