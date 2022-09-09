MILWAUKEE – Washington High School is preparing for an extensive renovation of its track and field.

Milwaukee Public Schools, Common Ground and Community Baptist Church partnered to bring this vision to life raising a total of $2.5 million.

Milwaukee Public Schools, Common Ground and Community Baptist Church all teamed up to make this project possible. pic.twitter.com/1nM1X5lCwC — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 8, 2022

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and MPS Superintend Dr. Keith Posley in attendance to give remarks at the presser.

Mayor Johnson says this investment into upgrading one of MPS’ most notable high schools “shows that we care and that our kids matter.”

Dr. Posley says he’s excited about the Sherman Park community now having a new, safer place to get some exercise in.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley says this new track is not only for the students; he “can’t wait” to see community members utilizing the state-of-the-art field as well. pic.twitter.com/mGscuruAYT — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 8, 2022

Student-athlete Daniel Martin, a junior, shares his excitement for the new field.

“Practicing in the old field was dangerous and caused many injuries,” Martin said. “The first time I stepped into a hole, I thought I broke my ankle. It didn’t prepare us for meets because the real tracks we competed on were so different. When we heard we was getting a new field, we didn’t believe it. I never thought it was going to happen.”

The event culminates with Mayor Johnson and MPS leaders individually lifting dirt with shovels and dumping it back down twice, personifying the groundbreaking plans.

Mayor Johnson, Superintendent Posley among other leaders solidifying plans for the new track and field. pic.twitter.com/xxltF2L1Qh — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) September 8, 2022