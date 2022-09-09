KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating funds.

“The investigation centers on whether Sheriff Beth paid some Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees by claiming overtime when it wasn’t overtime,” an anonymous Kenosha County leader tells TMJ4 News.

Milwaukee County District Attorney has been appointed to review the case and is set to serve as Special Prosecutor.

Sheriff Beth made it known earlier this year that he’ll be retiring on Jan. 3, 2023. The next Kenosha County Sheriff will be selected in November’s General Election.