Changes could be coming to the Monarchy, and not just at the top. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a Marquette University expert on the Royal family says he thinks King Charles III will move the Royal family in a slightly different direction.

“There will be some things King Charles will have to sort out particularly with his son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan and that relationship and with his brother Andrew,” MU Royals expert Steve Frieder says. “Some people have also said he wants to slim down the Monarchy so I think we’ll see that.”

With the passing of his mother, Frieder says Charles will be able to take on a role he’s been trained for his whole life and says he thinks Elizabeth’s legacy will live on through her eldest son.

“He’s had the example of his mother and he’s always said that when the moment comes, and he is King, that he will follow the example of his mother,” Frieder said.

As for Charles’ passions, he started the charity called the Princes Trust, he is also an environmentalist and someone who has dedicated a lot of time and money towards fighting climate change.

