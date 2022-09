Queen Elizabeth II, the longest living monarch in the history of the UK, has passed away at the age of 96.

(Original Caption) Sandringham, Norfolk, England, UK: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II smiles radiantly during a picture-taking session in the salon at Sandringham House. Her pet dog looks up at her. These photos were taken in connection with the royal Family’s planned tour of Australia and New Zealand.

(Original Caption) Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. She is seated and wearing a crown, he is standing in uniform. Undated photograph.

Princess Elizabeth stands with fiancee Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, Prince of Greece and Denmark.

Baby Prince Andrew perches on Prince Philip’s lap during a picnic on the grounds of Balmoral Castle. Also pictured are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne.

President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy pay a visit to the royal family in England. (L-R): John F. Kennedy; Queen Elizabeth II; Jackie Kennedy, and Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II, dressed for a formal occasion. She wears her family’s orders and orders of her kingdom on the sash over her shoulder, and several items of family jewelry.

Royal Family Picnicking at Balmoral

(Original Caption) 11/5/1952-London, England: Queen Elizabeth II, 26 years young, is radiantly happy here as she waves and smiles in acknowledgement of the cheers of the crowd as she drove in the state coach to the House of Lords yesterday. History was made as the young queen appeared in the House of Lords to open the First Parliament of her reign. Her address, prepared by the government, indicated that Britain will swing back to Capitalism in 1953 by denationalizing the steel and trucking industries.

(Original Caption) In a white satin evening gown embroidered in gold and pearls, Queen Elizabeth is shown in this royal command portrait. She wears the Rib and Star of the Order of the Garter, and a diamond and emerald tiara and necklace formerly belonging to the late Queen Mary. The rest of the Monarch’s jewelry consists of a diamond and emerald bracelet and wrist watch. The Queen and Prince Philip were scheduled to pay a state visit to France from April 8th to 11th.

President Reagan laughs following a joke by Queen Elizabeth II, who commented on the lousy California weather she has experienced since her arrival to the States. The British Queen is delivering a brief address during a state dinner held at the De Young Museum in San Francisco. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) 7/11/1947-London, England- Princess Elizabeth, Britain’s future queen, and Lt. Philip Mountbatten shown at Buckingham Palace. On her engagement finger, the Princess wears a three-diamond ring, symbolic of her bethrotal. Photo was made July 10th when the royal lovers made their first public appearance following announcement of their engagement by King George.

Crown Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain, later Queen Elizabeth II, with her pony, at age 10.

(Original Caption) Queen Elizabeth II of England is shown in full length formal attire.

Playful Portrait of the Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England, 12th June 1959.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 04: Queen Elizabeth II prepares to greet Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev at Buckingham Palace on November 4, 2015 in London, England. The President of Kazakhstan is in the UK on an official visit as a guest of the British Government. He is accompanied by his wife and daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

SALISBURY, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 15: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park on October 15, 2020 near Salisbury, England. The Queen and the Duke of Cambridge visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where they were to view displays of weaponry and tactics used in counter intelligence, a demonstration of a Forensic Explosives Investigation and meet staff who were involved in the Salisbury Novichok incident. Her Majesty and His Royal Highness also formally opened the new Energetics Analysis Centre. (Photo by Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

HAMPSHIRE, ENGLAND – UNDATED: In this image, made available November 18, 2007, HM The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh re-visit Broadlands, to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary on November 20. The royals spent their wedding night at Broadlands in Hampshire in November 1947, the former home of Prince Philip’s uncle, Earl Mountbatten. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) Christmas at Windsor Castle is shown here with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip shown putting finishing touches to Christmas tree, in a photo made recently during the filming of the joint ITV-BBC film documentary, The Royal Family.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 6: Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives before the Opening of the Flanders’ Fields Memorial Garden at Wellington Barracks on November 6, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stefan Wermuth – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends a service for the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral on March 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JUNE 24: Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple’s four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The Queen and Prince Philip are scheduled to visit Berlin, Frankfurt and the concentration camp memorial at Bergen-Belsen during their trip, which is their first to Germany since 2004. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017 in Chichester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

POUNDBURY, DORSET – OCTOBER 27: Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on October 27, 2016 in Poundbury, Dorset. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)