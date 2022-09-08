In 2020 Bobby Portis joined the Milwaukee Bucks and instantly became a fan favorite. He hustled, he scored, and he amped up the crowd which now chants his name any chance they get.

Portis has been an underdog his entire life. He grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas, not exactly a hotbed for NBA talent.

The humble upbringing has inspired his entire brand and this weekend in Milwaukee Portis will host his Underdog Basketball Academy at the Klotsche Center on UW-Milwaukee’s campus.

“Being a part of the community in Milwaukee, how it’s embraced me, how I love the culture up there and everything that the city stands for, me and my team wanted to give back to back to that community and those kids up there,” Portis told WTMJ’s Greg Matzek.

The camp is for kids in grades one through twelve and parents can register here.

Portis was a guest on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.